Tom Brady suffered a collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb in addition to the cut that caused him to get stitches in his hand, sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Brady missed practice Thursday and was limited in practice Friday after injuring his hand in practice Wednesday. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports Brady needed more than 10 stitches in his hand after it was initially reported that he only needed four stitches.

When Brady took the field to warmup for Sunday's AFC Championship game he was not wearing a glove like he had in the previous practices and during media availability this week, but he instead had a piece of black tape going from his palm, under his thumb to the back of his hand.

Huge ovation for Brady as he runs onto the field. No glove on the right hand. Jay-Z on the speakers. Late January in New England, basically. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) January 21, 2018

Tom Brady warming up and throwing the ball with no glove on his right hand 👀 pic.twitter.com/wmIVB3COpc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2018

Brady is playing in his 12th AFC Championship and his seventh in a row. The Patriots are 7-4 in the previous 11 games.