Report: Colts Will Hire Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels As Head Coach

After Super Bowl LII, the Colts will reportedly hire Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 28, 2018

The Colts plan to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their head coach after Super Bowl LII, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

McDaniels, 41, is in his second stints as New England's offensive coordinator. He initially had the job from 2006-2008, but then left for 2009 and 2010 to serve as the Broncos coach.

During his two seasons in Denver, McDaniels went 11-17 and was fired after Week 13 of his second season. He spent the 2011 season as the Rams offensive coordinator, and following a year in St. Louis, McDaniels returned to New England in the same position.

Over the last six seasons McDaniels has been in charge of the Patriots offense, the unit has finished in the top four in scoring each year and has been toward the top of the league in yards and giveaways. The Patriots have also won two Super Bowls during that stretch.

• 100 Defining Moments of the 2017 Season

The Colts will be replacing Chuck Pagano, who had been in Indianapolis for six years. The Colts made the playoffs Pagano's first three seasons, and lost to the Patriots each of the last two years they went. Over the last three seasons however, Indianapolis has gone just 20-28, including going 4-12 this year, with quarterback Andrew Luck missing the entire season.

In addition to McDaniels, the Patriots are also expected to lose defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the Lions.

