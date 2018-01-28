The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 in Orlando.

It's the second straight year that will feature an AFC vs. NFC format.

The game will be played a week before the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters in December. The rosters were determined by voting from fans, players and coaches, with each type of voting counting for one-third of the final rosters. But because of the Super Bowl, any players from New England or Philadelphia will have to be replaced. Some have also opted out due to injury concerns.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN