How to Watch the 2018 Pro Bowl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 28, 2018

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 28 in Orlando. 

It's the second straight year that will feature an AFC vs. NFC format.

The game will be played a week before the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters in December. The rosters were determined by voting from fans, players and coaches, with each type of voting counting for one-third of the final rosters. But because of the Super Bowl, any players from New England or Philadelphia will have to be replaced. Some have also opted out due to injury concerns. 

Here's how to watch the game:

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters