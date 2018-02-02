How Many Super Bowls Has Bill Belichick Won?

Bill Belichick has more Super Bowl wins than any other coach in NFL history.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 29, 2018

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has won five Super Bowls as a head coach.

Belichick's five Super Bowl wins and eight appearances are both NFL records for coaches. If he collects his sixth Super Bowl win, he will have two more than the next closest man, former Steelers coach Chuck Noll.

In addition to the five Super Bowls Belichick has won as a head coach, he also won two as the Giants defensive coordinator from 1985-1990. The Giants defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XXI and the Bills in Super Bowl XXV before Belichick left for his first head coaching gig with the Browns.

Belichick stayed in Cleveland for five seasons, going 36-44 during that time. When he left the Browns, Belichick went to the Patriots for a season as the secondary coach before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Jets from 1997-1999. He then went back to the Patriots as their head coach in 2000.

In his Super Bowl trips with New England, Belichick defeated the Rams, Panthers, Eagles, Seahawks and Falcons, and lost hist two matchups against the Giants.

