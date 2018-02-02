Patrick Peterson: Kirk Cousins ‘Can Definitely Get Us Over the Top’

Patrick Peterson wants Kirk Cousins to play in the desert. 

By Dan Gartland
February 02, 2018

Players around the NFL are lining up to recruit Kirk Cousins after Washington’s trade for Alex Smith signaled that Cousins will hit the free agent market.

The Cardinals need a quarterback after the retirement of Carson Palmer and Arizona star Patrick Peterson would like to see Cousins in the desert.  

“Why not, I believe Kirk can definitely get us over the top,” Peterson said Thursday on ESPN’s First Take. “He’ll be in warm weather, playing on one of the best turfs in the NFL. He’ll have some great talent around him, running game, receivers, tight end, you name it. We have everything that he needs to be successful.”

Peterson’s comments echo what Broncos pass rusher Von Miller said Wednesday on the Dan Patrick Show: “Kirk could take us over the edge.”

The Cardinals aren’t the only team in the market for a quarterback but landing Cousins could be a higher priority because they pick 15th in the upcoming draft, behind several other QB-needy teams like the Browns and Jets.

Arizona has a good foundation should Cousins choose to sign there. The Cards went 8–8 last season despite losing All-Pro running back David Johnson in Week 1 and Palmer in Week 7. 

