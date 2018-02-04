Carson Wentz Tweets Encouraging Gameday Message to Nick Foles, Eagles

The Eagles starter has one last word of inspiration for his backup.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 04, 2018

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz offered one last word of support to backup Nick Foles before Super Bowl LII Sunday.

"My bro is gonna shine bright tonight!," the 2016 No. 2 pick from North Dakota State tweeted about Foles. "So excited to see him & this team go out and compete tonight. Been through it all this year as a team, & yet, here we are! WE ALL WE GOT. WE ALL WE NEED. God’s writing an unbelievable story and he’s getting all the glory! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly"

​Wentz started the first 13 games of the year for Philadelphia, leading the team to a 10-2 record before getting hurt in their Week 14 contest at the Rams. Wentz tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Eagles 43-35 win, ending his season and forcing Foles to fill in.

Since taking over for Wentz, Foles and the Eagles have gone 4-1 including the postseason, with the one loss coming in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Cowboys. in the NFC Championship against the Vikings, who had the NFL's top defense this regular season, Foles went 26-for-33 for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

This is Foles' second stint in Philadelphia for his career. He was drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 2012 and helped Philadelphia win the NFC East in 2013 when he passed for 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Foles was traded from Philadelphia before the start of the 2015 season and spent time with the Rams and Chiefs before returning to Philadelphia in the offseason.

The Eagles and Patriots will kickoff Super Bowl LII at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters