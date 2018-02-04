Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz offered one last word of support to backup Nick Foles before Super Bowl LII Sunday.

"My bro is gonna shine bright tonight!," the 2016 No. 2 pick from North Dakota State tweeted about Foles. "So excited to see him & this team go out and compete tonight. Been through it all this year as a team, & yet, here we are! WE ALL WE GOT. WE ALL WE NEED. God’s writing an unbelievable story and he’s getting all the glory! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly"

​Wentz started the first 13 games of the year for Philadelphia, leading the team to a 10-2 record before getting hurt in their Week 14 contest at the Rams. Wentz tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Eagles 43-35 win, ending his season and forcing Foles to fill in.

Since taking over for Wentz, Foles and the Eagles have gone 4-1 including the postseason, with the one loss coming in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Cowboys. in the NFC Championship against the Vikings, who had the NFL's top defense this regular season, Foles went 26-for-33 for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

This is Foles' second stint in Philadelphia for his career. He was drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 2012 and helped Philadelphia win the NFC East in 2013 when he passed for 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Foles was traded from Philadelphia before the start of the 2015 season and spent time with the Rams and Chiefs before returning to Philadelphia in the offseason.

The Eagles and Patriots will kickoff Super Bowl LII at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday.