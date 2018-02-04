Watch: Randy Moss Pumps Up Tom Brady as He Takes the Field

This is a big weekend for Randy Moss *and* Tom Brady. 

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

It probably takes a lot to get Tom Brady hyped up for a Super Bowl after all these years, but apparently running into an old friend will do the trick. 

As Brady took the field for his eighth Super Bowl, Randy Moss was staked out by the tunnel waiting for his former quarterback and Brady was ecstatic to see him. 

TB12 takes the field and gets all up in Randy Moss's face (via @NFL)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Moss had arguably the best season of his career with Brady as his quarterback, catching 98 passes for 1,498 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2007. 

This is a big weekend for Moss and Brady. Moss was elected to the Hall of Fame on Saturday, where Brady will eventually join him. 

