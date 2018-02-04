Who Won the Super Bowl Coin Toss?

You’re on this page for one reason and one reason only: You wagered on a game of pure chance.

Gambling on sports is legally considered a game of chance, but some people will argue otherwise. Betting on the opening coin toss is the very definition of chance, though, and yet it still remains one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets.

This year, the Patriots won the toss after the Eagles picked tails and the coin landed on heads. New England elected to defer.

Bovada set the odds for both heads and tails at -105, the same odds as whether New England or Philadelphia would win the toss and whether the team calling the toss would be correct.

Interestingly, the coin landed on tails four straight times from Super Bowl XLVIII to Super Bowl LI last year. The previous five tosses were all heads.