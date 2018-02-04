Who Won the Super Bowl Coin Toss?

The coin toss is one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets. 

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

You’re on this page for one reason and one reason only: You wagered on a game of pure chance. 

Gambling on sports is legally considered a game of chance, but some people will argue otherwise. Betting on the opening coin toss is the very definition of chance, though, and yet it still remains one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets. 

This year, the Patriots won the toss after the Eagles picked tails and the coin landed on heads. New England elected to defer. 

Bovada set the odds for both heads and tails at -105, the same odds as whether New England or Philadelphia would win the toss and whether the team calling the toss would be correct. 

Interestingly, the coin landed on tails four straight times from Super Bowl XLVIII to Super Bowl LI last year. The previous five tosses were all heads. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters