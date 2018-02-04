Watch: Stephen Gostkowski Doinks Chip-Shot Field Goal After Bad Snap

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

This won’t make Bill Belichick happy. 

The Patriots coach preaches the importance of special teams, and the field goal unit cost New England three points early in the second quarter. 

Stephen Gostkowski missed a 26-yard field goal after a bad exchange between long snapper Joe Cardona and holder Ryan Allen. Gostkowski recovered enough to put his foot on the ball and sent it toward the goalpost but it clanged off the upright. 

It was the second special teams miscue of the game, after Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed an extra point in the first quarter. 

The doink was actually something you could bet on before the game. The odds were +400 and SI.com’s Jimmy Traina made a few bucks off it.

