Watch: Massive Crowd of Eagles Fans Marches Down the Street Chanting ‘F--- Tom Brady’

Never change, Philly. 

By Dan Gartland
February 05, 2018

The Super Bowl celebrations in Philadelphia are living up to every expectation. Eagles fans are climbing street poles and destroying hotel awnings but the best part may be how they’re relishing their role as giant slayers.

Here is a large crowd of fans expressing a sentiment shared by everyone outside of Boston. 

Brady passed for 505 yards and three touchdowns while piloting an offense that gained more yards than any losing team in history but hey, everyone is sick of seeing Brady win so much.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters