The Super Bowl celebrations in Philadelphia are living up to every expectation. Eagles fans are climbing street poles and destroying hotel awnings but the best part may be how they’re relishing their role as giant slayers.

Here is a large crowd of fans expressing a sentiment shared by everyone outside of Boston.

Hundreds of Philadelphians are literally marching down Market Street right now screaming “FUCK TOM BRADY” pic.twitter.com/6v42MNIUjn — Makiki Reuvers (@makiki_reuvers) February 5, 2018

Ok when I say HUNDREDS of people are in the streets yelling “Fuck Tom Brady” rn, I ain’t kidding pic.twitter.com/FZo0oJbVsM — Makiki Reuvers (@makiki_reuvers) February 5, 2018

Brady passed for 505 yards and three touchdowns while piloting an offense that gained more yards than any losing team in history but hey, everyone is sick of seeing Brady win so much.