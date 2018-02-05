It seems safe to assume Jay Ajayi is happy to be away from the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles running back started his career in Miami and made the Pro Bowl in 2016 with the Dolphins after rushing for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season. This season however, Ajayi was traded away to the Eagles and it appeared to reveal a rift between him and Dolphins coach Adam Gase.

When asked about his former team in the lead up to Super Bowl LII, Ajayi avoided the inquiry, according to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ajayi had become an issue in the Dolphins locker room. Alex Donno of WQAM Miami said the trade was punishment for Ajayi speaking out against the coaching staff because of his amount of touches, but it was also a sign Miami didn't trust Ajayi's knees to last in the NFL.

Whatever the reasoning was, Ajayi got the last laugh Sunday when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41-33 with the help of the third-year back and his nine carries for 57 yards.

The running back posted a photo of himself with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Instagram with a caption that appears to take aim at Gase.

"THEY may have tried to discredit you, discount you, throw dirt on your name...none of it matters now," the caption reads. "LEGACIES LAST FOREVER. funny how they were GASsEd over journalistic...look at me now. ONLY GOD."

The line, "they were gassed over journalistic" is a reference to Drake's new song "Diplomatic Immunity," but the way Ajayi makes sure for "GASE" to be spelled out makes it seem like this is a jab at the coach who traded him away.

Ajayi is entering the final year of his contract next season.