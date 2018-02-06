Colts Hire Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels As Head Coach

Josh McDaniels was the Broncos head coach in 2009 and 2010.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 06, 2018

The Indianapolis Colts will hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their next coach, the team announced Tuesday.

He will be introduced on Wednesday.

McDaniels, 41, was in his second stint as New England's offensive coordinator, first holding the position from 2006-2008.

He left in 2009 to become coach of the Broncos, but he was fired 12 games into his second season. He went 11-17 in his 28 games with Denver. From there, McDaniels spent a season as the Rams offensive coordinator, before returning to the Patriots in 2012.

For the Patriots, It Felt Like an Ending

Indianapolis went 4-12 this season in the team's sixth year under Chuck Pagano. After three consecutive 11-5 seasons to open up his tenure with the Colts, Pagano had back-to-back 8-8 years and then the 4-12 season, leading to his firing.

One thing McDaniels will get to utilize next season that Indianapolis did not have in 2017 is quarterback Andrew Luck. The No. 1 pick from 2012 sat out the entire season recovering from surgery he had in January of 2017 on his throwing shoulder.

During his second run with the Patriots, McDaniels' offense was top 10 in yards points and giveaway five of the six years. New England led the NFL in yardage and was second in points and giveaways in 2017.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters