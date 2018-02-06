The Indianapolis Colts will hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their next coach, the team announced Tuesday.

He will be introduced on Wednesday.

McDaniels, 41, was in his second stint as New England's offensive coordinator, first holding the position from 2006-2008.

He left in 2009 to become coach of the Broncos, but he was fired 12 games into his second season. He went 11-17 in his 28 games with Denver. From there, McDaniels spent a season as the Rams offensive coordinator, before returning to the Patriots in 2012.

Indianapolis went 4-12 this season in the team's sixth year under Chuck Pagano. After three consecutive 11-5 seasons to open up his tenure with the Colts, Pagano had back-to-back 8-8 years and then the 4-12 season, leading to his firing.

One thing McDaniels will get to utilize next season that Indianapolis did not have in 2017 is quarterback Andrew Luck. The No. 1 pick from 2012 sat out the entire season recovering from surgery he had in January of 2017 on his throwing shoulder.

During his second run with the Patriots, McDaniels' offense was top 10 in yards points and giveaway five of the six years. New England led the NFL in yardage and was second in points and giveaways in 2017.