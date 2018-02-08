The Morning Huddle Year 1 Reader Survey

By Jacob Feldman
February 08, 2018

Thanks for joining us for the 2017-18 NFL season! It has been an honor and a blast to talk football with you for most of the last six months. That said, I'll never take the standing invite to a spot in your email inbox for granted. So, as I and the rest of the NFL team prepare for the offseason and the year ahead, we want to hear from you!

What did you like about the Morning Huddle? What didn't you like? What can we do to make 2018 even better? I really appreciate you taking the time to let us know in our (short) first annual reader survey. And, if you have any other comments or big ideas, my inbox is always open in return: jacob.feldman@simail.com

Happy offseason,
Jacob

P.S. If you're looking for great football reading, SI.com/NFL has you covered today and everyday. Right now, we've got updates on the Malcolm Butler situation, Colts GM Chris Ballard's reaction to Josh McDaniels's decision, and Michael McCann on the potential legal fallout for both sides. Later today, look for a Baker Mayfield update from Robert Klemko, Albert Breer on Howie Roseman's vindication, and a 2018 offseason primer courtesy of Jonathan Jones.

THE KICKER

1. Could Gronk be the next Rock?

2. Come on, Tom!

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com

