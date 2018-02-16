The Panthers have reinstated interim general manager Marty Hurney from a paid leave of absence after an NFL investigation determined he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy, the team announced Friday.

Hurney was placed on leave on Feb. 4, two days after his ex-wife had a request for a temporary restraining order rejected by a judge. Hurney’s ex-wife, Jeanne Hurney, alleged that Hurney was “extremely controlling” and “physically and emotionally abusive” during their marriage. She said that her phone, laptop and home security system were hacked and that either Hurney or someone he knew had recently broken into her home.

“The NFL informed the team Friday that there was no evidence of a violation and the investigation is now closed,” the Panthers said.

Statement from Marty Hurney’s attorney Kathleen Lucchesi following the Panthers’ reinstating her client as interim GM. pic.twitter.com/E9K1GGYXWM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 16, 2018

The allegations against Hurney came against the backdrop of Sports Illustrated’s report on workplace misconduct by Carolina owner Jerry Richardson. The allegations in that report led Richardson to announce he would sell the team.

Hurney was the Panthers’ GM from 2002 to 2012 and was brought back before this past season when Dave Gettleman was fired. The 62-year-old is considered the favorite for the permanent GM job, though Carolina has interviewed other outside candidates.