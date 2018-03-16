O.J. Simpson: ‘I Think Colin [Kaepernick] Made a Mistake’

O.J. Simpson sat down for an length interview with the Buffalo News, his first in-depth comments since being released from a Nevada prison in October.

The wide-ranging interview covers everything from his playing career, to his nine years in prison, to his concerns about what football may have done to his brain. Much of the discussion focuses on the past, with a few exceptions. One of the more interesting present-oriented portions is where Simpson discusses the NFL protest movement started by Colin Kaepernick.

From the News:

Simpson generally agrees with the president about Colin Kaepernick and other players who've demonstrated during the national anthem before games. Kaepernick in 2016 started a controversial movement while with Simpson's hometown 49ers. The quarterback knelt during "The Star-Spangled Banner" to protest racial oppression. Trump has slammed Kaepernick, other athlete protestors and the NFL. The president has called for those players to be fired and for fans to boycott the league for allowing displays of dissent. "I think Colin made a mistake," Simpson said. "I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag. "I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don't disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn't be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be."

Simpson also said he respected Kaepernick’s decision to begin protesting but thought “the biggest mistake” was continuing to do so.

“I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag,” Simpson added.

Kaepernick spent 2017 without an NFL job, undeniably because of his protest, but is still hopeful of landing a contract. He worked out on Thursday in Houston with his trainers.