Former NFL player Jonathan Martin has been charged with five counts resulting from an ominous Instagram post he made last month, TMZ reports.

Martin was charged with four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm. The charges stem from an incident late last month in which Martin posted a photo of a shotgun and shells with the caption “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” He tagged two of his former Dolphins teammates—Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey—and two high school classmates in the post, along with the name of his school. Martin’s post prompted the school to close for the day.

The post was made on Feb. 23, less than two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a South Florida high school.

TMZ previously reported that Martin was in possession of a loaded shotgun, large knife and ax when he was taken into custody by police after the post. He was then hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation.