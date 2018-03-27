The New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams have discussed possibly trading for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. ESPN's Dan Graziano adds that head coach Sean McVay is open to any trade.

On Tuesday's Dan Patrick Show, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times was asked whether there was any truth that the Rams are interested in Beckham. Klein said "Absolutely. 100% true."

McVay was careful on addressing the Beckham trade speculation specifically.

"We can't talk about anybody that's under contract with any other team, but I think, if there's one thing you can appreciate about what we've done this offseason, there's no trade we wouldn't explore or look into if we feel like it can upgrade us as a team," McVay said. "Hypothetically, I think a player of his caliber can kind of really do everything, but like I said, we really don't get into discussing players that are with other teams, just out of respect for tampering and the things that come with that."

The Daily News reported that that the Giants are asking for a first round draft pick and more. It is not likely that it would require two first-round picks.

Beckham lives in Los Angeles during the offseason. On Sunday, Giants co-owner John Mara expressed his disappointment in Beckham's recent behavior. Mara added that the star wide receiver was untouchable from trade talks. Mara would not discuss any contract talks regarding Beckham, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.