The girlfriend of Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin accused him of multiple instances of domestic violence in an interview with Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

The woman, Shabrika Bailey, told the station Boykin choked her until she lost consciousness last Tuesday at his home outside of Dallas.

“So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all,” Bailey said. “The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”

Bailey suffered fractures to both sides of her jaw and was airlifted to a hospital because she experienced difficulty breathing due to a constricted airway.

Police confirmed to WFAA that Boykin is under investigation.

This isn’t the first time Boykin choked Bailey unconscious, she told WFAA. Bailey was arrested in March 2017 after she injured seven people by crashing her car into a building while accelerating in reverse at a high rate of speed. She was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. She told WFAA, though, that the crash occurred after Boykin choked her out.

“He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse,” Bailey said.

Asked why she didn’t reveal that at the time of her arrest, Bailey told the station, “I was scared. I was just scared. Terrified, of everything.”

Boykin went undrafted in 2016 out of TCU and was signed by the Seahawks to back up Russell Wilson. He saw limited action as a rookie, appearing in five games and throwing 18 passes. Boykin spent 2017 on the practice squad after losing the backup job to Austin Davis. He was signed to a futures contract in January.