Miami native Allen Hurns will honor the victims of the Parkland shooting with his new jersey number. 

By Dan Gartland
March 28, 2018

After four years wearing No. 88 with the Jaguars, new Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns has decided to wear No. 17 in Dallas as a nod to the 17 victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 

“The Douglas shooting that was in Florida, 17 people lost their lives, so I chose that number,” Hurns said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. 

Hurns is a Miami native and went to the University of Miami, not far from where the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred. 

Backup quarterback Kellen Moore, who was recently hired as Dallas’s quarterbacks coach, wore No. 17 for the past three seasons. The number was previously worn by receivers Dwayne Harris and Sam Hurd. 

