According to court documents, nothing that belonged to Rob Gronkowski personally was stolen when he house was burglarized while he and his housemates were away for Super Bowl LII last month, Emily Sweeney The Boston Globe reports.

Gronkowski's bedroom was locked, according to documents obtained Sweeney.

It was reported last month that Gronkowski's home in Foxborough was burglarized and police said "multiple safes" and possibly guns were taken from the home.

According to the documents obtained by Sweeney, one of Gronkowski's housemates said a watch and a bracelet were missing from his room and the other said three handguns, some jewelry, rare coins, his Social Security card and birth certificate were taken from his room. Additionally, the police reports of the incident says Gronkowski's housemates said the doors and windows were secure, but they later realized the security alarm was not on, according to Sweeney.

According to Sweeney, the police report says the 16 cameras around Gronkowski's house along with additional surveillance footage was used to help find the suspects. As per documents obtained by Sweeney, police caught the suspects by finding a profile for one of the men on LetGo.com—a website for buying and selling goods—where he was selling a Rolex watch that was reported stolen from Gronkowski's house and thanks to a coin dealer who purchased the rare coins that were taken by another one of the suspects.

Two of the three men suspected of the burglary have already appeared in court, with Eric Tyrell appearing Wednesday on two counts of receiving stolen property worth more than $250 and Anthony Almeida appearing last week and pleading not guilty to charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property, and malicious destruction of property in connection with the burglary, according to Sweeney. The third suspect, Shane Denn, is still at large according to Sweeney.