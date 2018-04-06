Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced over Twitter he earned a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

"I was informed that I tested positive for a banned substance," Davis said. "I was completely caught off guard by this. I've never in any way done anything to try and intentionally cheat the game. It's one of those situations where the NFL rules are clear. They state that you are responsible as a player for what you put in your body.

This is by far one of the saddest days of my NFL career. I never thought that this would happen to me. I’ve worked extremely hard to do things the right way on and off the field. Panther Nation please know that I am not a cheater. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/zUppMfm6yk — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) April 6, 2018

He said all he's done was take the same supplements over the last 7 to 8 years and an estrogen blocker that triggered the positive test.

The 35-year-old hinted that this might not be his last season, even though he told NFL.com in January it would be. He has spent all of his 13-year career with Carolina.

Davis is a three-time Pro Bowler and appeared in all but one of Carolina's games last season. He finished with 76 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.