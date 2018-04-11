In an appearance on the Simms and Lefkoe podcast, recently retired tight end Martellus Bennett said that nearly all NFL players smoke marijuana.

"I want to say about 89 percent," Bennett told the hosts after being asked if more than 70 percent of players smoke weed.

"There's medical marijuana," Bennett went on to explain. "So it's like, there's times of the year where your body just hurts so bad, that you don't want to just be popping pills all the time. ... It ruins your liver. There's a lot of these anti-inflammatories that you take for so long that like, it starts to eat at your liver or kidneys and things like that. And a human made that. God made weed."

Bennett ended his remarks by discussing the disparities in how people buy marijuana across the world, and how it can be completely legal in some places, but in others, getting caught buying marijuana could have a devastating impact on someone's life.

Check out his full comments below.

How many players in the NFL smoke weed? Over/Under: 70%



Martellus Bennett says WAY OVER pic.twitter.com/Nf8041rvNZ — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) April 11, 2018

Bennett played 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring last month. During his career, he spent time with the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Patriots and Packers. He made one Pro Bowl in 2014 when he was with Chicago and helped New England win Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 2008 second-round pick from Texas A&M ended his career with 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.