Martellus Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons on Friday.

The tight end from Texas A&M was a second-round pick in 2008 to the Cowboys. He spent the first four years of his career in Dallas playing behind Jason Witten and he had 85 catches for 846 yards and four touchdowns during that time.

After the Cowboys, Bennett went to the Giants for one season and had 55 catches for 626 yards and five scores. From New York he made the jump to Chicago, where he spent three years with the Bears. He earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2014 when he set career highs with 90 receptions and 916 yards and he also had six touchdowns. Fromm 2013-2015 with the Bears, he had 208 grabs, 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns, his highest marks with any of the five teams he played for.

I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity. I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work @ImaginationAgcy pic.twitter.com/7asa7ARXZX — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 24, 2018

In 2016, Bennett went to the Patriots and grabbed a career-high seven touchdowns to go with 55 catches and 701 yards.

Last season, Bennett started the year with the Packers and had 30 catches for 233 yards in nine games, but was cut by Green Bay in November over issues regarding a shoulder injury that sidelined the tight end.

He was claimed by the Patriots on waivers, and finished out the year in New England, only playing in two games. He was cut by the Patriots earlier this month.

For his career, he has 433 receptions for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.