Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has moved on to the Miami Dolphins, and he's opening up about his feelings toward former coach Bill Belichick.

When asked of his decision to sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency, Amendola said the Patriots's offer was not close to others he received, according to ESPN.

"I came in with an open mind," Amendola told ESPN. "I understand Bill [Belichick] runs a tight ship, and he hasn't been known to pay his players, really. I understood that I gave money back to him so I could play for him and play for my teammates and fulfill my side of the contract, and at the end of the day, I had faith that he was going to give me an opportunity to stay."

That didn't happen and Amendola signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins. The deal also included $8.25 million in bonuses and guarantees.

"When free agency broke, I came to the realization that [Belichick] wasn't going to really come close to any of the other offers I had," Amendola said. "I had to make a decision for my family and go down to Miami and continue my career there."

Amendola played for the Patriots for five seasons, racking up 2,383 receiving yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. He played in 13 playoff games with the team, scoring 6 touchdowns.

The wide receiver went on to describe Belichick as the "best coach to ever coach the game," but admitted things he disliked about the experience.

"It's not that easy, that's for sure," Amendola said. "There were a lot of things I didn't like about playing for him, but I must say, the things I didn't like were in regards to getting the team better, and I respected him. I didn't like practicing in the snow, I didn't like practicing in the rain, but that was going to make us a better football team and that was going to make me a better football player."

Asked of Belichick's decision to bench Malcolm Butler during Super Bowl LII, Amendola expressed his confusion over the choice.

"To tell you the truth, I don't know why," Amendola said. "I did ask, but I didn't get any answers...Malcolm is a great player and he could have helped us win."