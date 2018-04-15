49ers' Reuben Foster Will Not Participate in Team Activities Amidst Legal Issues

Foster was charged with felony charges of domestic violence on Thursday.

By Nihal Kolur
April 15, 2018

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities as he is tending to his legal matters, the team announced on Sunday.

On Thursday, Foster, 24, was charged with three felonies stemming from an incident with his girlfriend in February, according to the Santa Clara County, California District Attorney's Office.

Foster was charged with felony charges of domestic violence with an allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon.

"The 49ers organization is aware of today’s disturbing charges re: Reuben Foster. We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process," the team said on Thursday.

Foster also faces a misdemeanor charges possession of large capacity weapon magazine and faces 11 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

According to authorities, Foster attacked a 28-year-old woman during an argument at their home in Los Gatos. The attack left the woman bruised and with a ruptured ear drum.

The woman flagged down a car driving to call 911 and was transported to a hospital after speaking to police. During a subsequent search of Foster's residence, police found a Sig Sauer 516, with a large capacity magazine.

Foster started 10 games for San Francisco in 2017, making 72 total tackles during his rookie season.

He was drafted 31st by the 49ers in 2017 after playing collegiately at Alabama.

