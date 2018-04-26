How to Watch the 2018 NFL Draft: Live Stream TV Channel, Start Time

The NFL draft will take place from April 26 to April 28. Here's how to watch. 

By Nihal Kolur
April 26, 2018

The NFL draft is finally here.

After a thrilling season that was capped off by a miraculous performance from Eagles quarterback Nick Foles that brought Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, teams will look to stock up on the best young and cheap talent to gear up for another run at a championship. 

The Cleveland Browns own the first and fourth picks of the draft, with the Giants, Colts and Broncos rounding out the top five in that order. The Browns are widely expected to use their first pick on a quarterback, with Baker Mayfield reportedly the team's top option entering draft day. 

Find out how to watch the 2018 NFL draft below.

How to Watch

Time: Thursday April 26, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX, ESPN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial and get access to SI TV, where you can watch sports movies, documentaries and original SI programming. 

