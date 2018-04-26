The 2018 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday with the first round. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, with the rest of the draft on Saturday.

The Browns hold the first pick on Thursday. Here is the draft order for the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

*order subject to change due to trades

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets

4. Cleveland Browns

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals

22. Buffalo Bills

23. New England Patriots

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles