2018 NFL Draft Order: Second Round

Find out where your favorite team is picking in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

By Nihal Kolur
April 27, 2018

After a first round full of surprises, the second round of the 2018 NFL draft is set to begin on Friday, with the third round shortly after. The rest of the draft is on Saturday.

The Cleveland Browns once again own the first pick of the round, followed by the New York Giants. Here is the draft order for the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

*Order subject to change due to trades.

1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. Cleveland Browns
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Indianapolis Colts
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Chicago Bears
8. Denver Broncos
9. Oakland Raiders
10. Miami Dolphins
11. New England Patriots
12. Washington Redskins
13. Green Bay Packers
14. Cincinnati Bengals
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Los Angeles Chargers
17. Indianapolis Colts
18. Dallas Cowboys
19. Detroit Lions
20. Baltimore Ravens
21. Buffalo Bills
22. Kansas City Chiefs
23. Carolina Panthers
24. Buffalo Bills
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Cleveland Browns

