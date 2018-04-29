Patriots Favorites To Lead NFL In Wins

The New England Patriots are odds on favorites to lead the NFL in wins next season

By Scooby Axson
April 29, 2018

The New England Patriots are once again favored to win the most regular season games this season.

According to Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the AFC champions are projected to win 11 games in 2018. Their 2018 opponents had a combined record of 124-132 last year.

New England has won 12 games or more in each of the last eight seasons.

The only other teams that opened with a double-win total are the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers (10.5 wins), the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at 10.

The Cleveland Browns, who were only the second team in history to go 0–16, are projected to win 5.5 games. That is tied with the Arizona Cardinals as the lowest win total in the NFL.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from these latest odds are the San Francisco 49ers, who opened at 9. The 49ers went 6–10 in 2017, but won their last five games.

New England is still the odds–on favorite to win the Super Bowl in Atlanta at 6–1, followed by the Eagles and Steelers at 8–1 and the Rams at 10–1.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)