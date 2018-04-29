The New England Patriots are once again favored to win the most regular season games this season.

According to Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, the AFC champions are projected to win 11 games in 2018. Their 2018 opponents had a combined record of 124-132 last year.

New England has won 12 games or more in each of the last eight seasons.

The only other teams that opened with a double-win total are the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers (10.5 wins), the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at 10.

The Cleveland Browns, who were only the second team in history to go 0–16, are projected to win 5.5 games. That is tied with the Arizona Cardinals as the lowest win total in the NFL.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from these latest odds are the San Francisco 49ers, who opened at 9. The 49ers went 6–10 in 2017, but won their last five games.

New England is still the odds–on favorite to win the Super Bowl in Atlanta at 6–1, followed by the Eagles and Steelers at 8–1 and the Rams at 10–1.