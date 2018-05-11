2018 NFL First-Round Draft Picks Signing Tracker

The 2018 NFL Draft is over, but there's plenty for teams to do in preparation for the upcoming season.

Find out which teams have signed deals with their first-round draft picks. First-round rookie contracts are for four years.

This page will be updated as players are signed.

Check out the list of first-round draft picks that have signed deals below:

1. QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

2. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets

4. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

5. DE Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

6. OL Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts: Nelson signed his deal, worth $23,888,912, on May 11.

7. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

8. LB Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

9. OT Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

10. QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals: Rosen signed his deal on May 10 that is worth $17,597,760.

11. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

12. DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. DT Daron Payne, Washington Redskins: Payne signed the first deal for all first-round picks on May 10. His contract is worth $14,418,360.

14. DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints: Davenport's contract is worth $13,741,900 million and includes a signing bonus valued over $8 million. He signed it on May 10.

15. OT Kolton Miller, Oakland Raiders

16. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

17. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

18. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

19. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys: Vander Esch signed a contract with the Cowboys on May 11. Details have yet to be released.

20. C Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions: Ragnow signed a deal on May 11 reported to be worth around $11.8 million.

21. C Billy Price, Cincinnati Bengals

22. LB Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans

23. OT Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots

24. WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

25. TE Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens

26. WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

27. RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

28. S Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. DT Taven Bryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

30. CB Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings

31. RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots

32. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens