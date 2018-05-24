The NFL owners didn't hold an official vote before passing their new national anthem policy on Wednesday, reports ESPN.

According to ESPN, league executives polled owners to know how they would vote, but they didn't hold an official tally, which is not normal for a major resolution.

The NFL didn't respond to ESPN's request for comment on the issue.

The policy removes a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and gives players the option to stay in the locker room.

Teams will be fined for any personnel that "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

While many players called out the new rules, President Donald Trump applauded the new policy. However, he said players remaining in the locker room could still pose a problem.

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.