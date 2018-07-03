49ers LB Reuben Foster Suspended for Two Games

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been fined and suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 regular season after violating the NFL's conduct and substances of abuse policies.

The suspensions stem from a weapons offense and misdemeanor drug offense, which were resolved earlier this year.

Foster can return to the 49ers following the team's game against the Detroit Lions on September 16.

“I accept the League’s decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team," Foster said in a statement. "I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”

Said 49ers GM John Lynch in a statement: “Our organization understands and supports the League’s decision. Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions. We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well.”

In June, Foster pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of posession of an illegal weapon. He was sentenced to 232 hours of community service and two years of probation.

A first-round pick in 2017, Foster has faced marijuana charges and domestic violence charges in the past.