Michael Irvin Agrees with Hall of Fame's Decision to Ignore Terrell Owens at Enshrinement Weekend

Irvin agrees that the Hall of Fame should not acknowledge Terrell Owens during enshrinement weekend.

By Jenna West
July 14, 2018

Michael Irvin thinks that the Pro Football Hall of Fame made the right decision to not acknowledge Terrell Owens during enshrinement weekend.

"We can't spend this moment for all these other guys talking about the guy that is not here," Irvin said at the National Fantasy Football Convention on Saturday. "You cannot do that and take that away. He's doing his own thing wherever he's doing his own thing, and God bless him. And when they mention the class they'll mention him, but why should you steal those other guys' moment because of the decision of this one?

"I think it's the right move. They're not saying he's not going to have a bust in the room. They're not saying he's not getting his jacket. They're saying, 'We're honoring his wish. He doesn't want to be here with us, we're going to mention him as little as possible.' I think it's the right move."

Owens declined his invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, saying he wished "to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

He plans to give his induction speech on Saturday, August 4 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan said that Owens won't be introduced at the induction ceremony or the Gold Jacket Dinner that takes place the night before. The former wide receiver will be mentioned when the group is talked about as a whole. Owens's Hall of Fame gold jacket will be mailed to him.

The class of 2018 also includes Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Brian Dawkins.

Owens was a Hall of Fame finalist for the past three years. After 15 seasons in the NFL, he ranks second in receiving yards with 15,934.

Irvin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007 after a 12-year NFL career.

