Colts GM: Quarterback Andrew Luck Is 'Good to Go' for Training Camp

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is “good to go” for training camp.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 20, 2018

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is “good to go” for training camp, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Friday.

There will be no limitations when Luck's out there, but he won't throw for seven days straight. He'll be taking starter's reps when the Colts start camp next Thursday.

Ballard said, "[Luck is] throwing the ball pretty well," according to The Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer.

As of May, Luck was still rehabbing his throwing shoulder after undergoing surgery in January 2017 on a torn right labrum.

Luck returned to practice in October for the first time since his surgery. However, he began to suffer inflammation and was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 3, ending his season.

The quarterback originally injured his shoulder in 2015. Luck missed two games because of his shoulder and the final seven with a lacerated kidney.

During the 2016 season, Luck threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

