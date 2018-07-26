Report: Khalil Mack, Jon Gruden Haven't Spoken Since January, Holdout Begins

The Khalil Mack, Jon Gruden relationship has gotten off to an icy start in Oakland. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2018

2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack will miss the start of Raiders training camp on Thursday and is holding out until he receives a new contract. Mack is slated to earn just shy of $14 million in 2018, which marks the last year of his rookie deal. 

Mack's holdout isn't entirely surprising. He joins standout defensive stars Earl Thomas and Aaron Donald as notable holdouts, both of whom are also seeking contract extensions from their current teams.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Mack has yet to even speak to Oakland's new head coach, Jon Gruden, since he was hired in January. It looks as though the relationship between Gruden and his most productive defender have gotten off to a poor start. 

Gruden last appeared on an NFL sideline in 2008. In 11 years as a head coach, (including four with the Raiders) Gruden compiled a 95-81 record, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with Tampa Bay in 2003. 

The No. 5 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mack has tallied 40.5 sacks in four seasons with Oakland. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)