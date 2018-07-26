2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack will miss the start of Raiders training camp on Thursday and is holding out until he receives a new contract. Mack is slated to earn just shy of $14 million in 2018, which marks the last year of his rookie deal.

Mack's holdout isn't entirely surprising. He joins standout defensive stars Earl Thomas and Aaron Donald as notable holdouts, both of whom are also seeking contract extensions from their current teams.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Mack has yet to even speak to Oakland's new head coach, Jon Gruden, since he was hired in January. It looks as though the relationship between Gruden and his most productive defender have gotten off to a poor start.

Gruden last appeared on an NFL sideline in 2008. In 11 years as a head coach, (including four with the Raiders) Gruden compiled a 95-81 record, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with Tampa Bay in 2003.

The No. 5 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mack has tallied 40.5 sacks in four seasons with Oakland.