It doesn't seem likely that Richard Sherman will play for the Cowboys.

The 49ers cornerback spoke with Jarrett Bell of USA Today about some of the biggest issues in the NFL right now, including the league's efforts to establish a new policy for how players can conduct themselves during the national anthem and the new rules regarding hits with the helmet.

On the topic of the national anthem policy, Sherman said it is "awesome" that the league and NFLPA are talking and working together on building a policy, but added there can be "unintended consequences" for any decision they make.

"If they did this [original policy] to appease people, they didn't appease anyone," Sherman told Bell. "It's like putting a Band-Aid over a broken leg."

Sherman also offered a quick comment on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has publicly stated since last season that players on Dallas are expected to stand for the anthem.

"The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality," Sherman said to Bell. "What did you expect?"

The team's executive vice president and Jerry's son Stephen Jones offered a similar statement about players expected to stand for the anthem if they wear a Dallas uniform.

It was reported Monday that the league has asked Jones to stop talking about the anthem policy. After Jones's most recent comments about players on the Cowboys having to stand for the anthem, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a "bully." However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has echoed a similar sentiment to that of Jones and said NFL games are not the place for protesting police brutality and racial injustice by making a demonstration during the national anthem.

When talking about the new targeting rule that now penalizes players for lowering their helmets to initiate contact, Sherman showed basically no optimism in how officials will call it.

"It's ridiculous," Sherman told Bell. "They'll see how ridiculous it is, once they make the refs call it. It's going to be worse than holding, worse than the catch rule. On a good form tackle, guys will lead with their shoulder pads, but you bring your head. It's going to be a disaster."

Sherman is entering his eighth season in the NFL and his first away from the Seahawks. In seven years with Seattle, he earned three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl bids and helped the team win its first Super Bowl in franchise history. Last year, Sherman had a season cut short due to injury for the first time in his career as he ruptured his Achilles in a Thursday game in November.