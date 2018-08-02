Watch: Joe Montana and Other 49ers Legends Reflect on Dwight Clark at Memorial Service

Joe Montana was one of many former 49ers who gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Dwight Clark.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 02, 2018

Those who were close with former 49ers receiver Dwight Clark gathered for his memorial service in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Among those that spoke during the service were Clark's former teammate Joe Montana, and the team's former owner Eddie DeBartolo. Montana was one of Clark's many former teammates who came together at DeBartolo's ranch in April to spend one last weekend with Clark before he eventually died of ALS in June.

"The one thing that he always would say to me though is, 'You know, they don't call it The Throw,'" Montana said of Clark.

Clark and Montana played together for the entirety of Clark's career as both were drafted by San Francisco in 1979. The pair was on the first two 49ers squads that won a Super Bowl, and they will forever be linked because of the game-winning play they made in the 1981 NFC Championship against the Cowboys en route to collecting the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

"He just always was there to help me when I needed help," former 49ers running back Roger Craig told reporters outside of the ceremony. "If I needed advice from him, he would always be there for me. And that's the kind of guy he was. He was like an angel."

Clark announced his ALS diagnoses in March 2017 and said at the time that he "suspected" football had something to do with it. Clark was a Pro Bowler in 1981 and 1982, and he was named an All-Pro in the latter season when he led the NFL in receptions. When he ended his nine-year career in 1987, he had totaled 506 catches, 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns.

