Chargers Rookie Derwin James Confirms He Was Robbed at Gunpoint

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chargers rookie safety Derwin James confirmed to reporters Thursday that he was robbed at gunpoint in late June while leaving a Hollywood restaurant.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 03, 2018

Chargers rookie safety Derwin James confirmed to reporters Thursday that he was robbed at gunpoint in late June while leaving a Hollywood restaurant, reports ESPN.

TMZ originally reported the story in July.

According to ESPN, James informed the Chargers about the incident when it occurred. His Rolex and chain were stolen, while the thieves slashed his tires.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," James said, according to ESPN. "It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

James was a standout defensive back at Florida State, going at No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft.

The Chargers activated James from the non-football injury list Thursday after he missed the first days of camp with a hamstring injury.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)