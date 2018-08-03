Chargers rookie safety Derwin James confirmed to reporters Thursday that he was robbed at gunpoint in late June while leaving a Hollywood restaurant, reports ESPN.

TMZ originally reported the story in July.

According to ESPN, James informed the Chargers about the incident when it occurred. His Rolex and chain were stolen, while the thieves slashed his tires.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," James said, according to ESPN. "It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

James was a standout defensive back at Florida State, going at No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft.

The Chargers activated James from the non-football injury list Thursday after he missed the first days of camp with a hamstring injury.