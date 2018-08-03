Nike Decides to Not Renew Jameis Winston's Contract

Jameis Winston will be suspended the first three games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 03, 2018

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is no longer under contract with Nike, according to Darren Rovell and Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com.

Rovell and Wickersham report that Winston's deal with Nike expired prior to the NFL issuing Winston a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. They add that a Nike official confirmed to ESPN on Friday that Winston's deal will not be renewed.

The No. 1 pick from the 2015 draft will miss the start of the season because of a 2016 incident, in which he allegedly groped an Uber driver while in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Winston initially denied the allegations but has since apologized for his actions in relation to the alleged assaultAfter the NFL suspended Winston in June, the Uber driver issued a statement in which she said, "I appreciate this apology even if it needs some work."

Winston is entering his fourth season in the NFL this year. Tampa Bay is expected to start Ryan Fitzpatrick in his place for the first three games of the season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)