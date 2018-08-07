Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on President Donald Trump's tweets about LeBron James and protests during the national anthem in an interview with NFL.com's Michael Silver.

"He knows he has the support of his contemporaries," Rodgers said of James, "in his own sport and in other sports."

Rodgers said he thought it was "absolutely beautiful" that James hadn't responded to Trump's tweet. He said there's "no need" to give attention to it.

"I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it's gonna live on," he said. "I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that — if we can — it takes away the power of statements like that."

Rodgers also discussed the protests during the national anthem.

"I don't know how many times we can say, as a player and as a group, how much we love and support and appreciate the troops, and the opportunities this country allows us," Rodgers said. "But this is about equality and something bigger than ourselves, and bringing people together, and love and connectedness and equality and social justice, and putting a light on people who deserve to have the attention for their causes and their difficult situations that they're in. You know, people have their opinion — you shouldn't do it during the anthem, you shouldn't do it during this — that's fine. But let's not take away from what the real issue is."

In the CNN interview last week, James discussed his I Promise School, a public elementary school that he opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James also talked about social issues and Trump's comments about sports in the past.

In response, Trump tweeted "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

While unclear, it is likely Trump's final line is referring to Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who is commonly compared to James as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Jordan issued a statement in response.

“I support LJ," Jordan said in a statement, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. "He’s doing an amazing job for his community."

James had previously just tweeted about the I Promise School, not mentioning Trump's tweet. Lemon tweeted a response Saturday.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

After Trump tweeted, athletes and others reacted, with many offering support to James.