What Is the Origin of the 'I DON'T HAVE TIME FOR' Shirt Worn By Kenny Stills?

Kenny Stills had a very serious message on the shirt he was wearing in an Instagram post the day after he kneeled during the national anthem.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 10, 2018

Before Thursday's preseason game between the Dolphins and Buccaneers, Miami wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racial oppression in the United States.

After the game, Stills told reporters, "If you continue to misinterpret what we're doing, reach out to me. Look at my website. Look at my Twitter. Look at all my social media platforms. And I think you'll get a better idea of why we are doing what we are doing," according to NBC6 Miami.

On Friday morning, Stills posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a t-shirt that reads "I DON'T HAVE TIME FOR: HATE / RACISM / MISOGYNY / ABLEISM / HOMOPHOBIA / ISLAMAPHOBIA / TRANSPHOBIA / BIGOTRY".

“I don’t have time for...”

A post shared by Kenny Stills (@kstills) on

The shirt quickly garnered a lot of attention, including from former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who shared the photo on Twitter Friday after having already shared a photo of himself with Stills on Thursday night after Stills protested.

The shirt Stills posted Friday was made by the company Green Box Shop, which was also responsible for a similar t-shirt that was worn by musician Frank Ocean that also went viral. The company's website says it was started when 19-year-old founder Kayla Robinson "couldn't find any bold social justice tees she decided to make them herself."

The shirt worn by Frank Ocean read, "WHY BE RACIST, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBIC OR TRANSPHOBIC WHEN YOU COULD JUST BE QUIET?"

