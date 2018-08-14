Corey Coleman to Hue Jackson on Hard Knocks: 'Why Don't You Just Trade Me?'

Corey Coleman was traded from the Browns to the Bills last week.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 14, 2018

In a new episiode of HBO's Hard Knocks on Tuesday, former Browns receiver Corey Coleman asked coach Hue Jackson to trade him after he lost the starting job to Antonio Callaway.

Coleman was traded to Buffalo for an undisclosed future draft pick last week.

In the clip, Coleman asks Jackson why he's running with the second team, and Jackson tells Coleman to ask offensive coordinator Todd Haley. 

Coleman then says, "If y'all don't like the way I play, why don't you just trade me.''

The episode opens at Coleman's apartment hours before the Browns traded him. 

The 24-year-old was limited to 19 games through his first two seasons because of injury. He recorded 23 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 after being drafted by the Browns in 2016. 

The Browns face the Bills on Friday in a preseason game. 

