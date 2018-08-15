To watch the Rookie QB Roundtable in its entirety, go to SI TV for a free seven-day trial.

Browns coach Hue Jackson indicated Wednesday that quarterback Drew Stanton could be the backup over Baker Mayfield, reports Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Jackson's already iterated that Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback for Cleveland. Both Taylor and Mayfield played in last week's preseason 20–10 victory over the Giants, with Taylor getting the start job in the contest.

But as for backup quarterback, Jackson is concerned about experience, and Stanton will play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

"I've said from the beginning that I think experience is important,'' Jackson said, according to Cabot. "Right now, Drew still has that experience, and we'll see how that all unfolds as we go. I haven't made that choice just yet, but his veteran presence says a lot. He's played in a lot of games against a lot of teams that we are going to start off against and play against so I think that is important to definitely consider."

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma, went 11–for–20 for 212 yards with two touchdowns in the preseason opener. Taylor went 5–for–5 with 99 yards and one touchdown.

Stanton has played in 38 career games, throwing for 4,059 yards and 20 touchdowns since he started playing for the Lions in 2008. He also played for the Cardinals.