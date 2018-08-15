Jalen Ramsey on Jaguars Practicing Against Blake Bortles: 'That'll Probably Hurt His Confidence'

Jalen Ramsey said the Jaguars' starting defense doesn't practice against the starting offense, but added that if they did, it might not help the quarterback.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 15, 2018

The list of quarterbacks who don't like Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey probably grew a bit on Wednesday.

In an interview with GQ's Clay Skipper, the All-Pro expressed his opinions on a good portion of NFL signal callers, and most of his remarks were not that flattering.

Ramsey said Buffalo's Josh Allen "is trash", Baltimore's Joe Flacco "sucks", and Atlanta's Matt Ryan is "overrated."

There were some quarterback Ramsey said were good, such as Drew Brees, Tyrod Taylor, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz. When it came to Blake Bortles, Ramsey found some similarity to his team's quarterback and Eagles backup and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles.

Ramsey said he would consider both players "good—or at least not bad" because they both have shown an ability to do what their team asks them to do, even in the playoffs.

When it comes to actually facing off against Bortles though, Ramsey doesn't have too much experience. Besides the fact that they play on the same team, Ramsey said he doesn't face Bortles in practice outside of training camp. Ramsey was asked if the starting offense sees the second-string defense in practice, and he gave the exact answer you would expect from him.

"Yea, scout team," Ramsey told Skipper. "Plus, we don't wanna hurt his confidence. That'll probably hurt his confidence."

To be fair, a lot of quarterbacks would likely get their confidence shaken up a bit if every week in practice they had to face the defense that ranked second in yards allowed and points allowed.

