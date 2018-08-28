Jets Waiting to Name Starting Quarterback for Week 1 Until After Preseason Finale

The Jets are waiting until after their last preseason game to determine who will be under center to start the regular season.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 28, 2018

Jets coach Todd Bowles told The MMQB's Albert Breer that he sees no drawback to waiting until after his team's final preseason game to name a starting quarterback for the regular season. Bowles adds that he has "no doubt" that waiting will not hinder preparation for the season opener.

New York is choosing between Sam Darnold, who the team selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft; Josh McCown, who started 13 games for the team last season; and Teddy Bridgewater, who the team signed this offseason to a one-year, $6 million deal that includes $9 million in incentives.

"Sitting down with the coaches, we'll go over everything and everybody will give their opinion," Bowles told Breer. "We just haven't talked about it, and we won’t until after the last preseason game. We'll sit down as a staff and we'll go over every position, including that one, and we'll come out with our guys."

McCown got the start in the preseason opener, but Darnold has been the first on the field in the last two games.

McCown has only thrown one pass in the preseason while Darnold and Bridgewater have both put together solid bodies of work. The rookie has gone 29-for-45 for 244 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception in exhibition games, and Bridgewater is 28-for-38 with 316 yards, two scores and one pick.

It was reported earlier this month that New York was receiving trade interest in Bridgewater. Darnold is expected to be the quarterback of the future and Bridgewater and McCown are set to become free agents next offseason.

"We feel fortunate to have three quarterbacks we really like quite a bit," general manager Mike Maccagnan said last Monday on the Morning Show with Boomer & Gio of WFAN. "Again, we can very easily keep three quarterbacks and if something were to arise, we can go with two if that’s the case."

The Jets close their preseason schedule against the Eagles on Thursday and they start their regular season on Monday, Sept. 10 on the road versus the Lions.

