Report: Sam Darnold To Start Week 1 for Jets After Heated Battle

Following Teddy Bridgewater's move to New Orleans, Sam Darnold will be the Jets' starting quarterback.

By Kaelen Jones
August 29, 2018

New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold will begin the 2018 season as the team's starting quarterback after the team traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints on Wednesday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

The Jets drafted Darnold with the third pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He was competing with New York's returning starter, Josh McCown, and Bridgewater, who signed with the team in March, for the starting position.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles recently told The MMQB that he won't officially announce a starter until after New York's preseason finale on Thursday against the Eagles.

Darnold has flashed potential for the Jets this preseason, completing 29 of 45 passes (64.4% completion rate) for 244 yards, and two touchdowns against one interception in three games.

The Jets open the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)