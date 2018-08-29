New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold will begin the 2018 season as the team's starting quarterback after the team traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints on Wednesday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

The Jets drafted Darnold with the third pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He was competing with New York's returning starter, Josh McCown, and Bridgewater, who signed with the team in March, for the starting position.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles recently told The MMQB that he won't officially announce a starter until after New York's preseason finale on Thursday against the Eagles.

Darnold has flashed potential for the Jets this preseason, completing 29 of 45 passes (64.4% completion rate) for 244 yards, and two touchdowns against one interception in three games.

The Jets open the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10.