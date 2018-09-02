Report: Giants Waive Quarterback Davis Webb

The Giants' decision to cut Webb, a former third-round pick, came as a surprise.

By Kaelen Jones
September 02, 2018

When the New York Giants selected quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, the team's thought was the Cal product would be its quarterback of the future, waiting in the wings as Eli Manning's career came to close.

That storyline, however, wasn't meant to be. On Sunday, the Giants waived Webb, according to the New York Daily News. The outlet had previously reported that New York had been gauging Webb's trade value and considered releasing him ahead of final roster cuts.

Webb's departure leaves two players to serve as Manning's backups entering the regular season: Richmond rookie Kyle Lauletta and 30-year-old veteran Alex Tanney.

Lauletta was a fourth-round choice this year, while Tanney, who's only made one career regular-season appearance, was signed this offseason.

This preseason, Webb completed 52.8% of his passes for 283 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Lauletta connected on 48.6% of his passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Tanney hit 54.5% of his targets for 177 yards, one touchdown and zero picks.

Webb, 23, departs without attempting any regular season passes with the Giants. His release occurs as New York was awarded an NFL-high six players off of waivers.

