Rookie QB Sam Darnold Will Start for Jets in Week 1 vs. Lions

Darnold will be the youngest quarterback to start a season opener. 

By Dan Gartland
September 03, 2018

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will get the start for the Jets in their opener next Monday night against the Lions, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters on Monday.

All indications pointed toward Darnold winning the starting job but Bowles had delayed the official announcement.

Darnold, who the Jets traded up to take with the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, beat out veteran Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater to win the job. Bridgewater was traded to the Saints last week. 

At 21 years and 97 days old, Darnold will be the youngest ever quarterback to start his team’s first game. 

In the preseason, Darnold completed 64.4% of his passes for 244 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. 

