The Browns have not won a regular season game since Week 16 of 2016.
The Cleveland Browns will not go 0-16 this season.
On Sunday, the Browns snapped their 17-game losing streak that has lasted 624 days when they came back from down 14 in the fourth quarter to force a tie against the Steelers.
Cleveland was down 21-7 at the start of the fourth. A Carlos Hyde touchdown got them to within one score, and then with about two minutes left in the contest, Tyrod Taylor connected with Josh Gordon for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game and force overtime.
The Browns had a chance late in regulation to steal the win, but Taylor was intercepted trying to go back to Gordon down the sideline with less than 20 seconds remaining.
OH MY WORD @JOSH_GORDONXII#PITvsCLE pic.twitter.com/rDt6W38MMe— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 9, 2018
In the extra period, Pittsburgh had a chance to walk away with a victory, but Chris Boswell sent a 42-yard attempt wide left.
Cleveland had a shot in the final seconds after intercepting Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh territory, but Zane Gonzalez had his 43-yard game-winning field-goal attempt blocked.
It's the first time there was a tie in Week 1 of the NFL season since 1971, when the Dolphins and Broncs played a 10-10 game.
The Browns have not had a tie since Nov. 19, 1989, when they played the Chiefs to a 10-10 draw.