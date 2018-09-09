Browns Use Late Josh Gordon TD to Force OT, Tie Steelers 21-21 to Snap 17-Game Losing Streak

The Browns have not won a regular season game since Week 16 of 2016.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 09, 2018

The Cleveland Browns will not go 0-16 this season.

On Sunday, the Browns snapped their 17-game losing streak that has lasted 624 days when they came back from down 14 in the fourth quarter to force a tie against the Steelers.

Cleveland was down 21-7 at the start of the fourth. A Carlos Hyde touchdown got them to within one score, and then with about two minutes left in the contest, Tyrod Taylor connected with Josh Gordon for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game and force overtime.

The Browns had a chance late in regulation to steal the win, but Taylor was intercepted trying to go back to Gordon down the sideline with less than 20 seconds remaining.

In the extra period, Pittsburgh had a chance to walk away with a victory, but Chris Boswell sent a 42-yard attempt wide left.

Cleveland had a shot in the final seconds after intercepting Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh territory, but Zane Gonzalez had his 43-yard game-winning field-goal attempt blocked.

It's the first time there was a tie in Week 1 of the NFL season since 1971, when the Dolphins and Broncs played a 10-10 game.

The Browns have not had a tie since Nov. 19, 1989, when they played the Chiefs to a 10-10 draw.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)