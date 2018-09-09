The Cleveland Browns will not go 0-16 this season.

On Sunday, the Browns snapped their 17-game losing streak that has lasted 624 days when they came back from down 14 in the fourth quarter to force a tie against the Steelers.

Cleveland was down 21-7 at the start of the fourth. A Carlos Hyde touchdown got them to within one score, and then with about two minutes left in the contest, Tyrod Taylor connected with Josh Gordon for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game and force overtime.

The Browns had a chance late in regulation to steal the win, but Taylor was intercepted trying to go back to Gordon down the sideline with less than 20 seconds remaining.

In the extra period, Pittsburgh had a chance to walk away with a victory, but Chris Boswell sent a 42-yard attempt wide left.

Cleveland had a shot in the final seconds after intercepting Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh territory, but Zane Gonzalez had his 43-yard game-winning field-goal attempt blocked.

It's the first time there was a tie in Week 1 of the NFL season since 1971, when the Dolphins and Broncs played a 10-10 game.

The Browns have not had a tie since Nov. 19, 1989, when they played the Chiefs to a 10-10 draw.