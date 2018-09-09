Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Titans in Miami was delayed by lightning in the area around 2:15 p.m. ET and resumed at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The league waited to continue the game until it was determined that it was safe after there were more lightning strikes following the initial delay.

Miami had a 7-3 advantage over Tennessee with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter at the time of the delay.

Since resuming, neither team has scored and the Titans still trail by four on the road.

Dolphins WR Kenny Stills is responsible for the game's one touchdown: a 10-yard reception in the second quarter.